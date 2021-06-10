Joe Rogan praises the boxing skills of Jake Paul: “Jake throws things straight and hard”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised of Jake Paul, saying that “Jake throws things straight and hard.”

Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off of a huge TKO win over Ben Askren which earned him this big opportunity against Woodley, who was recently released from the UFC following the end of his last contract. Paul vs. Woodley is expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the summer and it should be a very exciting fight regardless of what happens. And if you ask Rogan, it’s going to be a very competitive boxing match.

Speaking on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan said that while Woodley hits hard in MMA, and while he’s the toughest opponent of Paul’s young career to date, Rogan isn’t ready to say that “The Chosen One” will win. In fact, he thinks Paul can give him some problems.

“(Woodley) punches really f*cking hard and when he doesn’t have to worry about wrestling, doesn’t have to worry about getting as tired, and can pick his shots, he’ll be the most dangerous guy Jake Paul has ever fought, for sure. But, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he wins,” Rogan said (h/t MMAFighting). “I think Jake Paul can f*cking box. If you look at that Nate Robinson fight – I know Nate Robinson didn’t know what he was doing – but the way he landed those punches, he cracked him and knocked him out moving backward. He can move backward and then plant. He doesn’t have big wind-up movements. His brother has more wind-up shots. His brother was throwing more windmilly-type arm-punches,” Rogan said. “Jake throws things straight and hard. They’re much more dangerous.”

Do you agree with Jake Paul and his assessment of Jake Paul’s boxing skills?