Diego Sanchez hints at potential move to boxing

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez says his fighting career is not over and he is now hinting at a future in the world of boxing.

Sanchez was recently released by the UFC following a disagreement between his former coach/manager Joshua Fabia and the promotion regarding the release of medical documents. The UFC decided to let him go and paid off the final fight of his contract, which was supposed to be a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. Sanchez later severed ties with Fabia, but he is still technically a free agent now. There is still the possibility things could work out with the UFC now that Fabia is out of the picture, but more than likely it seems like Sanchez will have to go to another promotion, or perhaps another sport.

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Sanchez indicated that he is still going to compete in combat sports again in a message where he also hashtagged the word boxing.

I built my name, I built my skill set, I built my legacy and I will finish my fight career on the confidence I built in my self! Not a coach not a team but blessings from God!🙏🏼 #boxing — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 10, 2021

It will be interesting to see where Sanchez lands up next. There have been plenty of rumors about potential destinations for him, including BKFC, Bellator, and some MMA promotions on the international scene, but we haven’t heard much about a potential move to boxing. It makes sense, though, with other former UFC fighters such as Tyron Woodley making the move to the boxing ring in an effort to make some money. It’s possible that there is more interest in Sanchez for a boxing match at this point of his career.

What do you think of Diego Sanchez potentially making a move to the boxing ring?