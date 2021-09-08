Joe Rogan explains rationale in using Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained his decision to use Ivermectin as part of his COVID-19 treatment.

When Rogan announced recently that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, many fans were happy to hear him quickly confirm that he was starting to get back to full fitness. However, a few questions were still raised about the treatment he used, with Ivermectin being at the core of the argument.

Ivermectin, which the FDA calls a primary treatment for conditions made worse by parasitic worms, has sparked controversy with many believing it isn’t an effective way to combat COVID-19 – especially when compared to the available vaccines.

In response, Rogan had the following to say during a recent episode of his podcast.

“Well I had this guy on, Dr. Pierre Kory; he’s from Frontline Covid Critical Care Workers,” Rogan said. “He’s a well-established doctor. Treated thousands of people with Covid. Early on in the pandemic, they found some good efficacy with ivermectin. He’s not the only doctor that told me to take it. Multiple doctors told me to take it.”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

