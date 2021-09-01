Joe Rogan reveals he tested positive for COVID-19, details experience

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogan announced on Wednesday that he recently tested positive after having symptoms after a recent work trip. He said he stayed away from his family and despite testing positive, he said he only had one bad day thanks to taking a handful of drugs. However, the comedian was also forced to postpone an upcoming show in Nashville.

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan said in an Instagram video (via MMAJunkie). “I had a headache, and I just felt just run down. Just to be cautious, I separated from family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.

“I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I feel pretty f*cking good. That’s the good news. The bad news is we have to move the Friday show in Nashville,” Rogan continued. “It’s going to move to Sunday, Oct. 24. That’ll be the new Nashville date. Apologies to everyone. Obviously not something I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily. My love to all of you. Thank you.”

Joe Rogan has not called a UFC event since UFC 264 in July as he missed the August pay-per-view due to a mixup in scheduling. He will likely be back on the call for UFC 266 in Las Vegas on September 25.