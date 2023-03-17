Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones winning heavyweight title made him “undeniable” greatest fighter ever: “No one can f*ck with that”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes there’s no argument against Jon Jones being the greatest.

‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 285. The bout was the former champion’s first in over three years. Furthermore, it was also his heavyweight debut, as Jones was slated to face Ciryl Gane for vacant heavyweight gold.

In the end, that three-year layoff was hard to see earlier this month in Las Vegas. Jones took down ‘Bon Gamin’ just moments into the contest, and wound up getting an easy first-round submission win. With that, he was back to his winning ways and was finally heavyweight champion.

While that win notched Jon Jones the heavyweight title, Joe Rogan believes it did more than that as well. During a recent discussion on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the UFC commentator discussed ‘Bones’ return to the octagon earlier this month.

There, Rogan stated that the win established Jones as the greatest fighter of all time. While the commentator has long praised the heavyweight champion, he now believes nobody else can come close.

“Jon Jones is the GOAT,” Rogan said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Now, it’s undeniable. There was all this debate until he submitted Ciryl Gane and became the heavyweight champion. No one can f*** with that.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “…You can’t accidentally beat Jon Jones. He’s GOAT over everybody now. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is in the conversation, “Mighty Mouse” [Demetrious Johnson] is in that conversation, too. The only problem is — besides [Henry] Cejudo and a couple other guys like [Joseph] Benavidez, he [Johnson] was not dealing with guys that were of the caliber of guys that Jon Jones was facing. He was facing the elite of the elite and he never f****** lost even when he was doing coke and he wasn’t even training. That’s how goddamn good Jon Jones is.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!