Belal Muhammad blasts Colby Covington after ‘Chaos’ weighs-in as UFC 286 backup fighter: “turns down a fight on the same card”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad appears to be unhappy with Colby Covington.

UFC 286 is slated for this Saturday night on pay-per-view from London, England. The card is headlined by the welterweight trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. In their first outing in December 2015, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won by unanimous decision.

In the high-profile rematch last August, it appeared that the result would be the same as the first. However, ‘Rocky’ got his underdog moment in the fifth round. Edwards landed a picture-perfect head kick, knocking out the champion. With that, Usman’s lengthy title reign was gone in a flash.

Heading into the trilogy fight set for this Saturday, there’s been talk of who the backup fighter would be. For most high-profile UFC championship matchups, there’s a backup these days in the event that one of the headliners falls out. Earlier today, fans learned that the backup fighter was Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the octagon since his decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March. Since then, Covington has been out of action partially due to his court case with ‘Gamebred’. Reportedly, Masvidal assaulted his former friend outside a Miami bar weeks after their fight.

Nonetheless, Colby Covington weighed in at championship weight this morning. If anything happens to either Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman over the next 24 hours, he will receive a title shot. That seemingly doesn’t sit well with Belal Muhammad.

The welterweight contender took to Twitter blast the former interim champion. Muhammad stated that Covington had declined a bout against him set for UFC 286. However, he still somehow was able to sign-up for the backup position.

Lol I asked to fight colby on this card he didn’t want to he’s not fighting contenders — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2023

Only falls thru on Colby’s end lol pic.twitter.com/pOF7cilIVb — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2023

