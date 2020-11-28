An exhibition bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this evening.

The highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones contest is set to headline a six-bout fight card, which includes former NBA star Nate Robinson taking on YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson (50-6), now age 56, will be returning to the squared circle for the first time in fifteen years for tonight’s exhibition bout. In his most recent effort in June of 2005, “Iron Mike” stunned the boxing world by quitting on the stool before the seventh round of his match-up with Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) will be returning to the ring for the first time since February of 2018, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon. The former four-division World Champion has gone 9-1 over his past 10 fights overall and will enter tonight’s bout with Mike Tyson on a four-fight winning streak.

Paul made his debut in August of 2018 on the same card that his brother Logan squared off with KSI. That night, Jake earned a fifth-round TKO victory over KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson will making his boxing debut at tonight’s event.

Get all of tonight’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. live results and highlights below:

Main Card (9pm EST)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Prelims (8pm EST)

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Gregory Corbin

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 28, 2020