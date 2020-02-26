Justin Gaethje says he’d ‘love’ to fight in Dublin

Justin Gaethje is interested in fighting Dublin, Ireland.

Gaethje has recently been calling out Conor McGregor and there were reports they are linked to a summertime scrap. Given there is an upcoming card in Dublin, Ireland on August 15, “The Highlight” says he’d love to be featured at the event.

You kidding me. I would love to fight in the most hostile environment on earth. That would be scary but beyond an experience of a lifetime. Bring the heat. #ufc https://t.co/VhdG0inzJo — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 26, 2020

“You kidding me. I would love to fight in the most hostile environment on earth. That would be scary but beyond an experience of a lifetime. Bring the heat. #ufc,” Justin Gaethje responded to a fan on social media.

Although Gaethje is hinting at a possible Dublin fight, it is very unlikely he would fight Conor McGregor on the card. For one, the event is a Fight Night, and the UFC would never put McGregor on a non-pay-per-view card again.

Currently, UFC Dublin is without the main event. But, Gaethje has been adamant he wants the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next or Conor McGregor. But, it is getting to the point where he may need to get another fight and another win. So, there could be a possibility that Gaethje could be competing at the event against someone like Dan Hooker – who called him out following his UFC Auckland win.

Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought since September where he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round. Before that, he also had first-round knockouts over Edson Barboza and James Vick to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

He’s currently ranked fourth at lightweight and there is no doubt one more win would earn him a crack at the lightweight title.

Whether or not Gaethje will be on this upcoming UFC Dublin card is to be determined. But, he has made it known that he would love to fight there.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/25/2020.