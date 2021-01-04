Joanna Jedrzejczyk breaks down Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk broke down the upcoming 205lbs matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

Jedrzejczyk and Blachowicz have been friends for years as they are two of the best fighters to ever come out of Poland. Ahead of Blachowicz’s upcoming title defense at UFC 259 for the UFC light heavyweight championship against Israel Adesanya, Jedrzejczyk spoke to South China Morning Post and broke down the matchup. While she acknowledges that she has a close friendship with Blachowicz, she also admits Adesanya is a unique challenge.

“Jan has more to lose, and Adesanya has nothing to lose. (Adesanya is) the champ in a different weight class — a lower class — and he’s going to fight for Jan’s belt. Jan is bigger, stronger,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“It’s going to be a very interesting match-up. Jan has his power behind his punches, his liver kicks, but you know Adesanya is so flexible, so unpredictable…

“I love Adesanya. I love seeing him fighting.”

Jedrzejczyk says that she could see a change in the Pole when he fought and defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. After going 2-4 in his first six UFC fights, Blachowicz has really turned a corner and has now won eight of his last nine fights overall. If you ask Jedrzejczyk, the biggest change Blachowicz has made is mental.

“Jan Blachowicz, he was on fire (against Reyes). I could see that. I’ve known Jan for like 15 years, and even a few days before the fight, I called Jan and I could see the difference. It was the right time, the right place,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I feel like he’s just getting stronger physically and more importantly, mentally. You can’t stop this. I can see that change in Jan.”

Do you agree with the breakdown Joanna Jedrzejczyk had for Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya?