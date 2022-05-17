Alleged victim in Cain Velasquez shooting speaks out for the first time: “Velasquez has no respect for human life”

The alleged shooting victim of Cain Velasquez has spoken out for the first time after the former fighter was denied bail.

Back in February, 64-year-old Paul Bender was the driver of a Chevy Silverado that police say Velasquez rammed with his car and shot at during a high-speed chase. The belief is that the intended target was Harry Goularte, who has been accused of molesting Cain’s young son.

After the ex-UFC champion was denied bail for the second time this week, Bender’s statement that he provided to the judge was released.

UFC legend Cain Velasquez was just denied bail again … after the man he's accused of shooting back in February claimed he suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack.

“Good morning, your honor. My name is Paul Bender. I am the person who was driving the truck and the person shot by Cain Velasquez (on) February 28th, 2022,” Bender said. “We were simply following a court order to get a GPS monitoring device for Harry when Cain Velasquez started following us. He shot at us and chased us at speeds over a hundred miles an hour. When we came to a stop near a school, Cain Velasquez shot at us again, severing my brachial artery and nerve. I have lost the use of three fingers and can no longer work because I could not pass my (Department of Transportation) physical. Without the use of my right hand, we do not know if this loss is permanent.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life. He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system. If given the opportunity, I believe he will try to finish what he started. I am fearful for my life, as well as for the lives of my family. No amount of bail or GPS monitor will stop Cain Velasquez. Respectfully, your honor, I ask that you please help keep my family safe and our community safe from Cain Velasquez and deny his request for bail.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What are your thoughts on this situation?

