Jeff Molina says Zhalgas Zhumagulov is “nothing I’ve never seen before,” expects to finish him: “I’m excited to prove to everyone what level I’m on”

Jeff Molina is finally healthy.

Molina is coming off a second-round TKO over Daniel da Silva back in October to improve to 2-0 in the UFC. After the win, he made it clear he was going to take several months off and rest until he was fully healthy. That is finally the case as Molina will return at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event against Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

“I wanted to make sure I was fully healed up, it’s been a while since I’ve been healthy,” Molina said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I don’t think I’ve been healthy yet, for my Contender Series and my freshmen and sophomore outings in the UFC. It feels good to be healthy and I’m really excited for this one.”

Once Molina was ready to fight, he got the offer to take on Zhumagulov which he was excited for. ‘El Jefe’ knows Zhumagulov is an experienced veteran, yet he says his style is nothing new to him which is why he has so much confidence going into this fight.

“It’s nothing I’ve never seen before, he throws big hooks, big overhands, they are educated, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a brawler on the feet and has good get-ups when he gets taken down,” Molina said. “I just think it’s something I’ve seen before, the guy I fought on the Contender Series was similar, I do think Zhalgas is a better version of that. I’ve seen this before, and I do really well against his style and I’m excited to prove to everyone what level I’m on.”

With Jeff Molina saying Zhalgas Zhumagulov’s style is nothing new to him, he expects he will be able to piece him up on the feet. Along with being able to snipe him, Molina believes Zhumagulov will try and wrestle him early and often – which won’t go well for him.

Once he begins to stuff the takedowns and piece up Zhumagulov on the feet, Molina’s confident he will eventually find the stoppage.

“I do believe I will be able to snipe him,” Molina said. “He’s a one-round fighter, he does have a (gas) tank on him but when I say one-round fighter, I mean he gets after you in that first round and tries to brawl with you. I just think not engaging in those brawls, pick him apart and I’ll eventually be able to find (the finish).”

If Molina does get the stoppage win he’s after, he doesn’t care who is next for him. Instead, all he cares about is becoming the UFC flyweight champion.

“I don’t really care about the rankings, like if I’m ranked sweet, if not I’ll keep fighting and I’ll keep winning,” Molina concluded. “My goal is to hold the world title for at least one night and if I have to fight 15 through 1 to get there then so be it. I’m in no rush to get there, I’m 24-years-old and will keep getting better after these fights.”

Do you think Jeff Molina will beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 56?

