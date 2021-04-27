Jeff Molina issues statement following insane “Fight of the Night” war at UFC 261

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina issued a statement following his insane, “Fight of the Night” war against Aoriqileng at UFC 261.

Molina and Aoriqileng are not big names and their bout was just the second fight of the night on a stacked event that featured three title fights, so you can forgive fans for not expecting it to play out the way it did. But oh boy, did these two flyweights deliver, as both men traded heavy leather in the center of the Octagon for 15 minutes in an all-out brawl that won each man $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” It was an absolutely insane fight made all the better because of the live crowd in Jacksonville, Florida cheering the fighters on.

In the end, Molina won the decision on the judges’ scorecards, and the 23-year-old Colombia native improved to 1-0 in the UFC. But more importanly, he won over the hearts of fans, many of who likely never saw the Contender Series product compete before. Taking to his social media following the fight, Molina issued a statement following his succesful UFC debut. Take a look at what the Glory MMA & Fitness product wrote below.

I’ve dreamt of fighting at this level since I was a kid and last night I got to show the world a small piece of what I’m capable of. There’s many mistakes and adjustments that need to be addressed and made but I have the best team and coaches in the world around me at @glorymmaandfitness . I’m 23 years old and I get better every single damn day. I’m just getting started and every Flyweight is on notice. I’m in no rush to get there but I will be a world champion.

