Jan Blachowicz responds after Daniel Cormier refers to his potential fight with Jon Jones as a “letdown”

Jan Blachowicz responded to Daniel Cormier, who stated that the Polish fighter’s possible showdown against Jon Jones would be a “letdown.”

Since his closely contested victory against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, the light heavyweight champion Jones, suggested he wants to defend his title against Blachowicz next.

Jones’ former opponent Daniel Cormier is less than impressed by the possible showdown.

“It feels like a let down, especially Blachowicz,” Cormier said (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t want to disrespect Jan, but look man, when it comes to Jones, not many betting lines are close. You put him in there with Jan, it’ll be a big time — the separation will be massive.”

The Polish MMA fighter highlighted that “DC” has never beaten Jones despite their two fights.

If this is a let down then how will you feel when I defeat your archenemy who you couldn’t beat twice @dc_mma? — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 27, 2020

“If this is a let down then how will you feel when I defeat your archenemy who you couldn’t beat twice @dc_mma?” Jan Blachowicz wrote on Twitter.

However, Jon Jones fighting future remains uncertain following his public spat with the UFC. He accused the organization’s president Dana White of lying over purse negotiations for a possible heavyweight clash against Francis Ngannou. This week, he announced his decision to vacate his light heavyweight title.

He also suggested that Jan Blachowicz should fight Dominick Reyes for the vacant light heavyweight title.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

“Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world,” Jones wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then.

