Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in results (Video)

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring Sunday night in Cleveland for a bout with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The highly anticipated Paul vs. Woodley matchup is set for eight rounds and will serve as the headliner of the Showtime pay-per-view.

Woodley concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses with the promotion. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career, his latest win being a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren. That win was preceded by an absolute drubbing of former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Paul and Woodley took to the scales on Saturday morning and both fighters successfully made weight for Sunday’s main event.

Jake Paul weighed in at 190lbs:

Tyron Woodley weighed in at 189.5lbs (video via MMAJunkie):

In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, Sunday’s Showtime pay-per-view event also features the following contests:

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Yamileth Mercado, unified women’s featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight (10 rounds)

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, welterweight (10 rounds)

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight (six rounds)

