Jake Paul sends Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message: “Good always beats evil”

Jake Paul sent Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message, writing to Poirier “good always beats evil.”

Paul offered up Poirier the $100,000 necklace after he defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 264 last Saturday night. “The Diamond” replied to Paul on social media affirmatively that he wanted the necklace, and it appears as though “The Problem Child” is now making good on his word and sending Poirier the chain. Taking to his social media on Thursday, Paul shared an image of the necklace along with a hand-written note to Poirier and his wife Jolie following their big victory over McGregor last weekend.

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼 It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

“Dear Dustin,” the letter from Paul reads. “Congrats for your much-earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation! You deserve this chain more than me! Good always defeats evil! Keep winning! Love Jake. P.S. Tell Jolie I said hi, she’s a badass!”

It’s certainly a very nice gesture from Paul in giving Poirier both the 100k chain as well as this hand-written note which clearly shows you how much respect Paul has for both Dustin and Jolie Poirier. And if it wasn’t obvious before, it’s pretty clear how much Paul despises McGregor. The two have had some harsh words against each other in interviews and on social media over the last few months and now that Paul is inserting himself into the McGregor vs. Poirier rivalry, we may come to see the Irishman make a comment at some point, especially now that he’s out of the hospital following leg surgery.

