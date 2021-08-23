Jake Paul says he will hunt down Tyron Woodley and earn KO win to prove he’s “a real killer in there”

Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley will come out slow to try and extend their boxing match to the later rounds.

Paul and Woodley are set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view on Sunday, August 29 in a highly-anticipated bout. Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm since transitioning to boxing and is just 3-0 and coming off a KO win over Ben Askren in April.

When the two get into the ring, Woodley will be Paul’s toughest opponent to date. Yet, for the YouTuber turned boxer, he expects the former UFC champion to start slow and try and get the fight to the later rounds. However, he doesn’t think that will work as he is ready to hunt Woodley down and get the stoppage.

“I expect him to start slow and to try and feel me out and to take me into the later rounds or at least try to,” Paul said to MMAFighting about his expectations for Woodley. “To be on his back foot, moving away, seeing my game plan. I think you’re going to see a less aggressive guy who is going to try to find my mistakes and take the fight into the later rounds. Because he probably thinks in his head that will help him because of his experience or conditioning or I don’t know. I just see that being how he’s fighting, just sort of backing up.

“I’m a real killer in there. So I’m going to try to hunt him down and get him out of there regardless if he’s coming forward,” Paul continued. “If he’s coming forward, he’s going to get walked into shots. If he’s on his back foot, I’m a hunter and I can go get him. So I can fight both ways, which is great.”

If Jake Paul does get the KO win over Woodley on Sunday, he would be in line for another big fight. One name that would be an option is Tommy Fury who is on the undercard. For Woodley, however, a win would get him back on track and could get him a lucrative rematch with Paul.

Do you think Jake Paul will KO Tyron Woodley?