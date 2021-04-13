Jake Paul challenges Dustin Poirier to closed-door sparring to prove “how good I am”

Jake Paul is hoping to have a closed-door sparring session with Dustin Poirier.

In the lead-up to Paul’s April 17 fight against Ben Askren, Poirier has taken some shots at the brash YouTuber. Since then, Paul has said he wanted to spar and train with Poirier, due to their mutual friendship with Jorge Masvidal, but that has yet to happen as of right now.

“I’ve challenged Dustin Poirier to a spar, we are both here in South Florida. Masvidal was like ‘yo, you and Dustin would be friends I can tell. You guys would be cool. You have the same sort of energy and vibe. You guys should hang out,'” Jake Paul said to True Geordie. “I don’t have anything against Dustin, I even complimented him for beating Conor (McGregor) and he has done amazing things and you can’t take that away from him. By me challenging him to a spar, it is in no way me coming after him. I’m not trying to start beef.

“Everyone in this sport that’s a fighter knows sparring is a respectful thing. I just merely want to show Dustin how good I am and maybe get his co-sign,” Jake Paul continued. “I’ve challenged him to a spar, no cameras, we don’t even have to talk about it. I told him, ‘yo DM me, hit me up, let’s spar we are both in South Florida. Let’s have some fun.’ I think it would be interesting.”

Jake Paul says that as of right now, there are no talks to make the sparring session happen. However, given they have mutual friends and are both in Florida, perhaps one day it will end up happening. Or, maybe Poirier becomes Paul’s next target as he has called out several MMA fighters.

How do you think Jake Paul would do in a sparring session against Dustin Poirier?