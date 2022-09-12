Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”

Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White.

On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.

“No one thought I’d take this fight, even Dana White. He did not think I would take this fight. And Dana, I know you’re watching, bro,” Paul said at a press conference. “You still owe me a million dollars when you bet against me (versus) Ben Askren. I want you to come out of hiding and stop being a bitch, and make a bet against me and Anderson and actually pay up this time because you didn’t think I’d take this fight. So let’s make a bet. Let’s put one mil, two mil, five mil on it. But I bet you won’t Dana, because you’re a b*tch.”

As Jake Paul mentioned, Dana White was vocal in thinking Ben Askren was going to defeat him back in April of 2021. He was on Mike Tyson’s podcast and had an argument with Zab Judah thinking Paul wasn’t good and said he would bet $1 million on Askren to win.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f*****g boxer. This guy is a f*****g YouTube kid. The kid that he is going to fight is a wrestler, a decorated wrestler. But, he has actually fought real guys. He has been a world champion in other organizations in MMA. I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f*****g fight. A million dollars he loses this fight,” White said.

Of course, Jake Paul ended up winning by first-round TKO and since then, the YouTuber has made it known Dana White never paid up.

Although Paul offered the bet, it seems unlikely White will take it. The UFC boss has made it known he is done talking about ‘The Problem Child’.

What do you make of Jake Pual wanting a $5 million bet with Dana White?