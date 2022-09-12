Jake Paul interested in Nate Diaz fight, plans to “slap the Stockton out of him”

Jake Paul is interested in fighting Nate Diaz now that the Stockton native is out of his UFC contract.

Diaz fought out his contract at UFC 279 as he defeated Tony Ferguson by submission. After the fight, he said he would be leaving the UFC for a bit to go to a different sport with many speculating he would box Jake Paul.

Although Paul is set to headline an October 29 Showtime pay-per-view against Anderson Silva, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is also interested in the Diaz fight. If the scrap comes to fruition, Paul vows to slap Diaz, as of course, Diaz is known for his Stockton slap.

“100 percent, I’ll slap the Stockton out of him. I’m focused on October 29. I have a crazy tough opponent in front of me in Anderson Silva, so that’s my main focus,” Paul said in a media scrum after the Paul-Silva press conference.

advertisement - continue reading below

Whether or not Paul and Diaz will fight one another is uncertain, as it could come down to the YouTuber beating Anderson Silva. He is the betting underdog but is confident he will beat Silva.

Along with Paul expressing interest in the Diaz fight, the Stockton native has also said he would like to do it.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win in August. Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. this year but both fights never came to fruition. In his boxing career, Paul also holds a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut.

advertisement - continue reading below

Nate Diaz (21-13) returned to the win column back on Saturday as he submitted Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards and lost by TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt.

Do you think we ever see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?