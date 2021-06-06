Jairzinho Rozenstruik reacts after KO win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28: “Today, nothing could hold me back”

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik reacted after his KO win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28, saying “Today, nothing could hold me back.”

Rozenstruik knocked out Sakai in the first round of the UFC Vegas 28 main event to get back into the win column following a lackluster decision loss to Ciryl Gane his last time out. The fight between Rozenstruik and Sakai was low output through the early goings of the first round, but Rozenstruik exploded near the end of the first stanza and was able to clip Sakai and finish him with punches with just one second left in the round. Overall, it was an impressive victory for Rozenstruik and it earned him a $50,000 post-fight bonus award.

Taking to his social media the day after knocking out Sakai, Rozenstruik praised his opponent and thanked his team and coaches for putting together the winning game plan.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: @AugustoSakai and I are competing in the champions league of mixed martial arts. You can’t win every time. But today, nothing could hold me back. My team’s game plan worked out perfectly. . I’d like to say thanks to my family, friends, teachers, coaches and team! Thank you to all my sponsors, partners and fans for the strong support! BIG UP to @AugustoSakai and all @ufc fans from our neighbor country Brazil! #UFCVegas28

Rozenstruik needed this big win over Sakai because his last outing against Gane was a very poor showing that resulted in a lot of fans jumping off the Rozenstruik bandwagon. It seems like there will be more fans jumping back on it following this big win. As for what’s next for Rozenstruik, beating a top-10 opponent such as Sakai should be enough for him to land someone else in the top-10, if not someone in the top-5 such as Curtis Blaydes next.

