Cory Sandhagen reacts to potentially losing Frankie Edgar matchup: ‘Not cool’

Brian Ortega is out of the UFC Busan main event, and Frankie Edgar has been named as the man who could replace him against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. That’s bad news for Cory Sandhagen, who was expected to welcome Edgar to bantamweight division at UFC Raleigh in January.

While ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is hoping Edgar can fight The Korean Zombie on December 21, and then fight Sandhagen at bantamweight as planned on January 25, that seems extremely unlikely.

Sandhagen is understandably worried he’ll lose his high-profile matchup with Edgar, and he is not happy about it.

Asked @cors_life how he felt about potentially losing the @FrankieEdgar fight next month. In short, he isn’t happy. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/KQwCOKr3LT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2019

“It’s not cool of Frankie to do something like that,” Sandhagen wrote in a statement to Helwani. “I don’t know if money got involved or what but I thought this guy wanted to have another run at a belt and to call himself the best in the world. I thought that’s the kind of fighter Frankie was. It’s what he said he wanted.

“It’s sad that his values got mixed somewhere and now he’s taking a fight that isn’t going to get him within arm’s reach of a title, like the fight against me would [at bantamweight],” Sandhagen continued. “The UFC is trying to do their jobs and save a huge card, which I get, but they’re also losing a shot at an opportunity to turn a young, new face into a star and the Raleigh fans are going to be pretty bummed too.”

Cory Sandhagen is currently 13-1 overall, and riding an impressive seven-fight win-streak. His five most recent wins have occurred in the UFC’s Octagon, where he’s bested strong opposition like Iuri Alcântara, John Lineker, and most recently, Raphael Assunção.

Do you think the UFC is making the right choice by potentially moving Frankie Edgar from Raleigh to Busan, or should they keep him in his originally scheduled bantamweight bout with Cory Sandhagen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.