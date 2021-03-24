Jack Hermansson shares interesting theory on Kevin Holland’s in-cage trash talking: “It feels like it’s some kind of self-therapy”

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson has given his thoughts on Kevin Holland’s in-cage trash talking after the latter’s loss to Derek Brunson.

Holland left plenty of fans feeling pretty confused last weekend during his showdown with Brunson as his main focus seemed to be on maintaining his reputation of “Big Mouth.” Alas, while some found it funny, others felt as if he wasn’t taking the fight seriously at all.

That includes Jack Hermansson who, as was recently announced, is set to return to the cage against former top prosepct Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 262 in May.

The Norwegian-Swedish star had the following to say when asked about Holland’s antics during an interview with MMA News.

“I don’t know (why he talks so much), but when I see that, I just think that he can’t handle the pressure and he needs to ventilate and just get that pressure out of him when things aren’t going his way. It feels like it’s some kind of self-therapy he’s working on when he’s fighting. It’s really weird,” Hermansson said.

“I couldn’t see him taking the information from his coaches or anything like that. They told him to get up and he’s lying there with a body triangle from the bottom. With a body triangle from the bottom, you’re locking yourself in a position. You can’t do anything offensive from there you can’t get up, you can’t get any submissions from there. I think it’s not the best move to pull off from there,” Hermansson said.

“But what can I say, everybody can have a bad performance. It’s going to be interesting to see if he continues the talking in his next fight. But after the fight, he said he was just trying to have fun. I feel like he’s always trying to release the pressure from his shoulder.”

Quotes courtesy of MyMMANews

Do you agree with Jack Hermansson? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!