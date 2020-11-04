Israel Adesanya understands why Robert Whittaker didn’t force rematch: “I’ll probably see him again in New Zealand”

Israel Adesanya knows he and Robert Whittaker will fight again in the near future.

After Whittaker defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 to become the No. 1 contender, many figured the rematch with Adesanya would be next. However, Whittaker made it clear he would not fight until March as he wanted to spend the holidays with his family.

So, with Whittaker not in a rush to get back into the Octagon, the UFC booked Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Despite that, both Adesanya and Whittaker know a rematch with them will happen eventually.

“Smart. I too want to spend Christmas with my family and I will. Behind the scenes, I’m doing a lot to ensure my family makes it home for Christmas and we all spend Christmas together as a family,” Adesanya said to Submission Radio. “It is important to me so I am making sure that happens. I think his perspective, I know what he means, I kind of get it. Like, you don’t have to force it. If you know, you know. And he knows. So, yeah, I’ll probably see him again in New Zealand down the line. It is one of those things you don’t push or force like he knows. I get it.”

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker met back at UFC 243 in Australia. It was the most attended UFC event in history. Unfortunately for Whittaker, it did not go his way as he Adesanya scored a second-round knockout to become the new middleweight champion.

“The Last Stylebender” as mentioned is set to fight Blachowicz sometime in 2021. Adesanya has defended his middleweight belt twice with a second-round TKO over Paulo Costa and a decision over Yoel Romero.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till to rebound after losing his belt.

Do you think we will see Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker 2 down the line?