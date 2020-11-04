Conor McGregor vents his frustration after being “ignored” by UFC officials

Conor McGregor is venting his frustration with the UFC.

In November of last year, McGregor announced he would be returning to the Octagon in January. His goal was to fight three times, the first in January, one in the summer, and then the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. However, that did not happen for a variety of reasons.

McGregor returned in January at UFC 246 where he beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Immediately after, many wondered who his next opponent would be and when.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, contract negotiations and the pandemic halted those plans, and McGregor was not booked again in 2020 which is much to his frustration.

After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced.

“After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced. 4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost?,” McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor has since agreed to rematch Dustin Poirier in January which many are viewing as a No. 1 contender bout. Yet, “The Diamond” has come out and asked the UFC what the hold up is. So, perhaps the fight might not happen after all.

It is no doubt disappointing for McGregor and UFC fans to not being able to see the Irishman fight as often as he would like. It would’ve been a good year for the UFC if McGregor did fight three times.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. He is also the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

What do you make of Conor McGregor venting on his frustration about not fighting three times in 2020 as he wanted?