Israel Adesanya says he doesn’t need Jon Jones fight but still wants it: “People think I need that for my legacy”

Israel Adesanya says he still would like to fight Jon Jones, even though he doesn’t think he needs it for his legacy.

Adesanya is coming off a decision win over Robert Whittaker and with that has practically cleared out the middleweight division. That being said, many think ‘Stylebender’ will move back up to light heavyweight again. Adesanya previously competed at 205lbs at UFC 259, where he suffered a loss to the now-former light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowicz.

One potential light heavyweight fight that has recently lost some steam is a bout against Jon Jones. For ‘The Last Stylebender’ he says it’s a fight he still wants, but before the fight can happen ‘Bones’ needs to seek help and fight his demons.

“F**k this c**t. But hey, he needs to find himself first,” Adesanya said to TMZ Sports. “Fight his demons, that’s the main thing he needs to be fighting. Go back to church. Philippians 3:16 or whatever it was. Go back to church.”

If Jon Jones can fight off his demons as Adesanya says, Izzy would like the fight as he wants to remind everyone it was ‘Bones’ who called him out first. He also doesn’t think the bout does as much for his legacy as some may think but he still would take the fight if offered, as long as it’s at light heavyweight.

“He put my name in his mouth first,” Adesanya said. “He was a fan and then he realized there’s an opportunity there. You’re supposed to be the GOAT, and you want to fight me? That shows me you think I’m a threat… We’ll see, time will tell. I don’t need it, but I do want it. I don’t need it, though, that’s the thing. People think I need that for my legacy. Nah, I’m good where I’m at.”

Both Adesanya and Jones don’t have their next fight booked but at this time it seems unlikely this would happen next.

Do you think we will ever see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya fight?