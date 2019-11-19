Israel Adesanya names ‘the second most dangerous guy’ at middleweight

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out about who he believes to be the biggest threat within his division.

Adesanya finally completed his ascent to the top at middleweight back at UFC 243, as he defeated Robert Whittaker to claim the title. Ever since then we’ve heard a million and one different stories regarding what could be next for “The Last Stylebender”, with Yoel Romero emerging as the primary contender after Paulo Costa was put on the shelf through injury.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, however, Adesanya gave a different response to what many would’ve been anticipating regarding who he considers to be a threat.

“100 percent I’m looking at him,” Adesanya said regarding Cannonier. “He’s a beast in the division. He’s the dark horse in the division. He’s the guy everyone is sleeping on but you can’t sleep on him because you’ll get put to sleep.

“I think he’s the guy, the second most dangerous guy in the division behind myself. I look forward to fighting him after his next fight.”

“I was looking forward to my next fight, because that would have sold itself,” Adesanya said in reference to Paulo Costa. “Because he would try to trash talk me in his broken English, and I would embarrass him on the mic, and then eventually I’d embarrass him on the mat. So that was already set in stone that it was going to be glorious.

“But a guy like Cannonier, I don’t have to. The fight sells itself because of the skill set, and just people want to watch me. Something about me that people just want to watch me get my ass kicked maybe. So they’ll be tuning in either way.”

While it may not be the biggest moneymaker, Cannonier is certainly someone to keep an eye on at middleweight for Adesanya – and he knows it.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.