Israel Adesanya explains how he would improve the UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says that he would like the UFC to give fighters creative control of their fight kit designs and also increase bonus money.

Adesanya was recently interviewed by Roman Modrowski of ESPN and was asked how he would improve the UFC.

Here’s what the UFC middleweight champ suggested:

“Definitely give fighters control of the uniform. I understand you want to have the fight kit — yeah, cool story, bro — but let fighters have creative control of the design of their shorts, of their attire. At least let the certain marquee guys, the guys in the top 10 maybe, have control of their attire,” Adesanya said.

“Definitely pay some of the lower-tier fighters a little bit more. Because sometimes they’re losing money. They fly extra cornermen in. They have to survive camp. I’m not saying pay them hundreds of thousands, just saying a little bit more, so they can take care of those costs,” Adesanya continued.

“Raise the bonus. It’s time. It’s been that way for a long time, $50K. It’s nice — don’t get me wrong — especially when you convert it to New Zealand dollars, but I think it’s time to bump it up to, like, $80K. And then for, like, special events, like the one I just had, the stadium show [for UFC 243 before a record live crowd in Australia], bump it to like $120K U.S.”

Adesanya’s suggestions are likely to be well-received by his fellow UFC fighters as these ideas would all go towards putting more money in the fighters’ pockets. The UFC introduced the Reebok fight kits a few years ago but for the most part the uniforms are cookie-cutter. Adesanya’s idea would bring back some uniqueness to the clothing.

As for his idea of giving more money to undercard fighters and to increase the bonuses, these are both things that would help fighters out all over the UFC roster. The UFC has not increased its bonuses in years despite having record-setting revenues.

In the meantime, Adesanya continues to chase a fight against Yoel Romero.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya’s suggestions of how to improve the UFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.