Israel Adesanya continues to troll Paulo Costa after UFC 253 win

Israel Adesanya isn’t letting Paulo Costa off the hook following their blockbuster middleweight title fight this past Saturday.

Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, defended his title with a lopsided second-round TKO victory over Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 main event. Ahead of the fight, the pair exchanged plenty in the way of trash talk, and that trash talk has continued after the fact.

Speaking on his official Instagram account, Adesanya has taken a number of post-fight shots at Costa, which stem from Costa’s pre-fight criticisms of his ground game.

View this post on Instagram Mounted by a white beltch 😂 #Oss A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on Sep 27, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

“Mounted by a white beltch,” Adesanya wrote, imitating his Brazilian foe’s accent.

“Ok guys!! Chooday we gonna hip escapey,” Adesanya wrote in a second post.

While Adesanya has been making some post-fight jabs at Costa on Instagram, he also issued a lengthy post thanking his team for their support.

“‘When it’s meant to be, then it’s up to me.’ Fortunately I don’t have to do it alone,” Adesanya wrote. “I find myself certain of who and what’s really important in life to me the most on fight week. It has me taking stock of what I want in this life and who really has my best interest at heart. I’m so blessed with the people I have in my life that I actually see and hang with regularly. It takes a village…and you’ve all raised me well. Thank you and I love you.”

What did you think of the performance Israel Adesanya put forth against Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 main event?