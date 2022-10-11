Tyron Woodley warns Anderson Silva from underestimating Jake Paul in boxing match: “He’s training his a*s off”

Tyron Woodley hopes that Anderson Silva isn’t taking Jake Paul lightly.

‘The Spider’ and ‘The Problem Child’ are set to faceoff on Showtime pay-per-view later this month. It’ll be Silva’s third boxing match since exiting the UFC in 2020. Since then, he’s captured lopsided victories in the ring over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

- Advertisement -

The bout is expected to be the biggest challenge of the YouTuber’s boxing career thus far. The former UFC middleweight champion is leaps and bounds more experienced in the ring than Paul’s prior opponents. Furthermore, he’s currently the underdog for the first time in his career.

While oddsmakers and fans seem to be riding with Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley hopes they keep their expectations in check. The former UFC welterweight champion previewed the matchup on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. There, Woodley stated that the MMA legend shouldn’t underestimate Paul, and warned against his knockout power.

- Advertisement -

The former welterweight champion would know a lot about that power. ‘The Chosen One’ and Jake Paul shared the boxing ring on two occasions last year. While their first outing ended in a close split-decision win for the YouTuber, the rematch wasn’t as close. Paul ended the rivalry with a vicious sixth-round knockout.

“I know a lot of people want to see Jake Paul get beat up and see him taught a lesson like a bully on a playground,” Woodley said. “But he really is a kid, not very much responsibility, no financial limitations, energy, he makes everything a bucket list, a challenge. That’s why he likes to bet so much. If he loses, it’s not that big of a deal but he secretly wants to win real bad. Cause he’s been a fan of the combat sports world for so long. I’ve got so many videos of the baby face Jake Paul wanting to take pictures with me and Logan [Paul] and being fans of me back in the day, he’s just tricking everyone.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “…He’s training his a*s off. He’s got KO power and he’s learned to throw that particular punch that he’s got timing on… I hear people saying ‘now [Jake Paul] fighting a real fighter.’ That s*it right there is funny. I think it’s a good fight. I’ll probably be there.”

As far as Tyron Woodley goes, he’s currently aiming for a boxing return himself. He was previously linked to a matchup with Tommy Fury, but that bout didn’t come to fruition.

- Advertisement -

What do you think about Tyron Woodley’s comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -