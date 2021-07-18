Islam Makhachev focused on resolving mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unfinished business following UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev is hoping to resolve the unfinished business of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov following his win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

Makhachev (20-1 MMA) and Moises (15-5 MMA) squared off in the headliner of tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas. The result was an eighth straight victory for the Russian standout, who submitted Thiago with a rear-naked choke midway through the fourth of their fight.

Following his impressive win this evening, Islam Makhachev proceeded to drop a number of names for his potential next opponent. Among those making the list were former MMA champions Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler. However, if the Khabib Nurmagomedov protege gets his wish, the next man he will be standing across the Octagon from will be Tony Ferguson.

“If they’re (the UFC) going to give me a choice, let’s do it with Tony (Ferguson). Because we have good history with him.” Islam Makhachev explained. “Khabib was supposed to fight him five, six times? Let’s finish this! I’m going to finish this. I’m going to show people around the world that Tony is not on Khabib’s level!”

Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA) is currently in the midst of a three-fight losing skid. During the rough stretch ‘El Cucuy’ has suffered lopsided unanimous decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, which was preceded by at TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

As for Islam Makhachev (20-1 MMA), the Russian standout has now gone 9-1 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2015. His lone loss during that stretch came against Adriano Martins by way of knockout way back at UFC 192.

Would you like to see the UFC matchup Islam Makhachev against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his next fight? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!