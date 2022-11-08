Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281.

We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).

Frankie Edgar opens up the show to preview his UFC 281 retirement fight against Chris Gutierrez. Frankie talks about his loss to Marlon Vera, the time off, and when he decided this would be the final fight of his career. The former UFC champion then talks about some career memories and who he wishes he would’ve fought in his career.

Renato Moicano then stops by to preview his UFC 281 prelim headlining fight against Brad Riddell. Renato talks about his loss to Rafael dos Anjos and getting the scrap he wanted against Riddell. The Brazilian talks about why he wanted this matchup and what a win does for him.

Chris Gutierrez then joins the show to preview his UFC 281 main card fight against Frankie Edgar. Chris talks about getting the chance to fight a legend like Frankie, fighting at MSG, and what a win over Edgar does for his career.

Matt Frevola comes on to preview his UFC 281 fight against Ottman Azaitar. Matt talks about why he wanted to get this fight so much after the UFC 257 incident and wanting to take this fight into deep waters. He also chats about fighting at MSG and fighting in New York.

Andre Petroski closes out the program to preview his UFC 281 fight against Wellington Turman. Andre talks about hoping to get a new contract after a win on Saturday, fighting at MSG, and what a win does for him. He also chats about wanting to face Bo Nickal in the future.

