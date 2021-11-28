Henry Cejudo will “100 percent” fight in the UFC again in 2022, says manager

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo will “100 percent” fight in the UFC again in 2022, says his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Cejudo has been teasing a return to the Octagon for quite some time, and he has generally spent his time on social media calling out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for his return to the cage. Speaking to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview, Cejudo’s manager Abdelaziz confirmed that his client Cejudo is set to return to the Octagon in 2022. He believes he will return as a featherweight, but bantamweight is also possible.

“Yes, I do (think Cejudo fights again in 2022). 100-percent I do. I think he does,” Abdelaziz said. “If he lost, he can go down to 135. He’s not coming in for one fight. He’s coming in for a legacy fight to get three belts but at the end of the day, too, there’s a lot of fights at 135 and 145, too, it’s no problem. He’s a competitor. As long as he’s breathing, this guy’s going to be a competitor.”

Abdelaziz also believes that Cejudo should get the next title shot at 145lbs, suggesting that Max Holloway should step aside and let Cejudo get the next crack at Volkanovski’s belt.

“Of course Max (Holloway) deserves (the title shot), too but I think timing will be great because Henry can fight in February and Max can fight the winner,” Abdelaziz said. “But also it’s a huge gap in the division. You have Alexander, you have Max and it’s a huge gap and you have someone like Giga (Chikadze), who has a seven-fight winning streak. Giga has a fight. I think it’s the perfect time for Henry to come in and see what he can do in the division. If he wins, he can fight Max and after that he can fight Giga. In reality, it’s a really great fight. It’s a really big fight,” Abdelaziz said.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon in 2022 and do you want to see him fight Alexander Volkanovski in his return to active competition?