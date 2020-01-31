Petr Yan responds to Aljamain Sterling callout

Aljamain Sterling wants the UFC spotlight focused on him. To do so, he wants to take centre stage against number three ranked bantamweight, Petr Yan.

On social media, the New York native called for a showdown against the surging Russian prospect. He said:

“Dear @PetrYanUFC, What’s up bro? It’s been a while since our @UFCPI face-off. Are you busy at the end of April or May? I got an ass-whooping with your name on it! I’m not like @HenryCejudo, you don’t scare me… Every man bleeds. Sincerely Yours, Funk Daddy.”

The 135-pound champion, Henry Cejudo, is expected to defend his title next against MMA veteran Jose Aldo. Meanwhile, Sterling has already fought the number one ranked bantamweight, Marlon Moraes in 2017 when he lost via first-round KO. He is currently ranked number 2 in the division, so a matchup against Yan makes perfect sense if he wants to edge closer to a title shot.

However, the Siberian gangster isn’t convinced that Sterling has what it takes to defeat him. He responded on Twitter:

“Dear Aljo, we both know you will be the one who bleeds if we fight,” he said.

“You ain’t hurting nobody with your point-scoring style. And yes I’m available in April or May and I never turned down the scrap #readyforanyone Regards, Siberian gangster.”

Not one to shy away from a social media squabble, the ‘Funk Master’ called for the attention of Yan’s manager.

“Dear Petr Yawn’s Manager, Tell your manager and get ya backpack. Ready sport! Let’s see who spills blood first my guy. Sincerely Yours, Tú Padre Puto.”

Sterling’s callout may be a reaction to reports that the Russian has a fight against Marlon Moraes in the works. According to Yan’s manager Sayat Abdrahmanov, the UFC is hoping to book Yan vs. Moraes for a fight card in May or June.

