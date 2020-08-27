Carlo Pedersoli Jr. slated to make his Bellator debut on September 24 against Grachik Bozinyan

A Bellator welterweight clash between Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-3 MMA, 0-0 Bellator) and Grachik Bozinyan (10-5 MMA, 0-1 Bellator) is set for September 24 in Milan, Italy, sources with knowledge of the situation told BJPENN.com. The sources asked for anonymity since the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

The Miami-born Italian fighter was supposed to make his promotional debut at Bellator 239 back in February against Mark Lemminger, in Thackerville, Oklahoma, but Pedersoli was eventually forced to pull out of the fight due to an infection.

“Semento” is currently on a two-bout losing streak, both of which occurred under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner. The Rome-based athlete debuted in the UFC in May 2018, after he collected the Cage Warriors welterweight title, defeating the current UFC welterweight Nicolas Dalby.

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. won his UFC debut against Brad Scott but lost the following two encounters with Alex Oliveira and Dwight Grant, both via first-round (T)KOs. Those setbacks eventually cost him his UFC contract.

The Aurora Fight Team representative is now ready for his Bellator debut, and will make that debut against Armenia’s Grachik Bozinyan.

The scrap against Pedersoli will be Bozinyan’s sophomore Bellator fight after he lost against Austin Vanderford, also knows as “Mr. VanZant”.

Prior to his Bellator debut, the Russia-based fighter cut his teeth in his backyard, fighting in some of the best known Russian promotions, such as M-1 Global and Absolute Championship Berkut.

Fighting at 185 pounds for the majority of his professional career, he’s participating in his second bout as a welterweight after he lost his first-ever 170-pound showdown against Dzhamoliddin Shodikulov on July 12 at Colosseum MMA, in Moscow, Russia.

This September 24 card is one of the multiple event Bellator is planning to host on Italian soil in the new few months, BJPENN.com has been informed.

Who do you think will win this fight between Carlo Pedersoli Jr. and Grachik Bozinyan?