Henry Cejudo responds to Weili Zhang’s ‘sex change’ comment

UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo has recently made joking callouts of several female UFC stars: flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes, and top bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie.

Shortly after Weili Zhang captured the UFC strawweight belt at UFC Shenzhen, she was asked how she’d respond if she became the latest woman to be called out by Cejudo.

“You know there is a fighter that challenged a lot of female fighters, Henry Cejudo. He calls himself ‘Triple C’, and he challenged Valentina Shevchenko. So do you have interest to fight him?” a reporter asked Zhang at the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference.

“Yes, he can fight with me.” Zhang replied. “But first, he need to go to Thailand and become, well… get a sex change. Then, I will welcome him or her to the female division.”

It did not take long for Henry Cejudo to respond this comment from Zhang.

Here’s what he had to say:

Oh so you’re a comedian now too, Weili? Well just let me know when you are ready for some real competition and you too can bend the knee to Triple C! #intergenderchamp https://t.co/1ckqw54Yug — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 31, 2019

While this is all fun to joke about, Zhang’s next challenge will not come from Cejudo, but probably from one of the top contenders in the strawweight division. That being said, she recently divulged that she’d be willing to battle Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight belt.

“Yes for sure [I’d fight Shevchenko],” she told BJPenn.com. “I am always willing to fight against strong opponents, it makes me enjoy the sport, and it will be a good opportunity for me to learn from them.”

Cejudo, meanwhile, is likely to defend his flyweight belt later this year or early next.

What do you think of this response from Henry Cejudo?

