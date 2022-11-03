Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Jake Paul’s knockdown of Anderson Silva: “It was like, ‘Holy s**t, that felt weird!’”

Sean O’Malley has explained how he felt seeing Jake Paul knock Anderson Silva down in their boxing contest.

Like the rest of us, Sean O’Malley was watching with intrigue when Jake Paul fought Anderson Silva. It’s well known that O’Malley respects what Paul has achieved but at the same time, it’s hard not to somewhat cheer for the MMA legend.

In the end, it was Paul who got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

In the final round, however, ‘The Problem Child’ made some real noise by dropping ‘The Spider’. Silva seemed to recover but with that likely being a 10-8, Paul was able to dig deep and seal the victory.

O’Malley, during an interview with Jake’s brother Logan, had the following to say on the knockdown.

“To be honest, when I was watching and he [Jake] dropped him I was like oh s***, it just felt weird. I was like oh f***, that’s Anderson. Obviously I love Jake and I was pumped for him but yeah.”

Just before that, O’Malley actually said he believes he could go on to become the next Anderson.

O’Malley praises Silva

“I think just realising my potential, now, at this point, I can become the [next] Anderson Silva. Like, I can be looked at as one of the greatest fighters of all time, and that’s definitely what still drives me. I just turned 28, so I feel like I got a solid, like, ten years left.”

Quotes via GiveMeSport

O’Malley himself aims to fight for the UFC bantamweight title in his next bout after beating Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Did you react in the same way Sean O’Malley did to Silva vs Paul? Where do you think all three men are going to go from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

