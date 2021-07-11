Greg Hardy reacts following first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264: “I have to stop making rookie mistakes”

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264.

Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.

Taking to his social media following UFC 264, Hardy reacted to the loss against Tuivasa.

Talk n sh*t all 2021. It’s mevsme I have to stop making rookie mistakes. There is not F N excuse for that Ish but my real ones know you can’t kill the kraken and you for damn sure can’t kill the prince. So bring it. I’ll be back. Thank you to the @ufc and good sh*t by @bambamtuivasa all respect and great win.

Hardy’s UFC record dropped to 4-4, 1 NC overall following the loss to Tuivasa at UFC 264. Given that Hardy has only been in the UFC since 2019, the fact that he already has nine fights at the highest level of the sport is quite impressive. However, it seems as though Hardy has sort of plateaued at this point of his UFC career. While he was able to defeat fighters who are no longer on the roster such as Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene, the losses to Tybura and Tuivasa showed once again that there are levels to this sport. While Hardy will likely get another UFC fight, it most certainly won’t be against a ranked foe.

