Glover Teixeira says a bad weight cut caused him to gas at UFC 275: “When I started to recover, I started to vomit”

Glover Teixeira has suggested a bad weight cut was one of the reasons for his UFC 275 defeat to Jiri Prochazka.

Last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 275, Glover Teixeira went to war with Jiri Prochazka with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line. The Brazilian had to overcome some real adversity but with just half a minute remaining in the final round, he seemed to be on track to retain the strap.

Then, in one of the most remarkable finishes in UFC history, Prochazka managed to take the back of the veteran and submit him to become champion.

In an interview with Combate, Teixeira has gone into more detail about the run-up to fight night.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Even though it was nine-thirty at night, I cut the weight at 3:00 in the afternoon and stayed until nine-thirty at night without drinking water, without anything. And then when I started to recover, I started to vomit, I started to vomit … I felt like vomiting, I couldn’t do the interview after the weigh-in and that got in the way, got in the way in the fifth round there. I always talk to my students, ‘The weight cut will get in your way, if it’s a tough five-round fight, it will get in your way’ And it got in the way. I think that was it … I’ve never had a recovery like this.”

“The fight was brutal, I got tired, as I told you, I don’t want to blame my camp, I can do the fight again, and I can get tired again. I want you to expose this part, I want to take away all responsibility, because the camp is everything, if I didn’t lose the weight right, he did better than me, you know? If I didn’t lose the weight properly, it was my fault, that’s what I’m talking about, that I have to adjust, so it was totally my fault. I might be blaming it on the weight. I’m blaming the weight, but I’m taking responsibility for myself, understand?”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think of Glover Teixeira’s explanation?