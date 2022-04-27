Gina Mazany fighting out UFC contract against Shanna Young, plans to get a new deal after finishing her

Gina Mazany knows the pressure is on when she faces Shanna Young at UFC Vegas 53.

Mazany is coming off a TKO loss to Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 262 last May and after the fight, the plan was for her to take some time off. Mazany wanted time to work on new skills and improve as a fighter and she thinks she did just that.

“Honestly, I did want a bit of a layoff so I can improve and skill build, so that time in between I took advantage of,” Mazany said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Just took time to get better and make sure the next time I’m there I’m ready for anything.”

Once Mazany was ready to return, she got offered Shanna Young at UFC Vegas 53 who is 0-2 in the UFC. Yet, Mazany knows Young has fought two tough opponents and is a tough out for anyone with her striking.

However, Gina Mazany believes this is a good matchup for her as she has the grappling advantage which she believes she will take advantage of.

“I think that I’m the more well-rounded fighter as I focus on my striking, my wrestling, and my grappling while I think she is more of a striker,” Mazany said. “But, I feel like my striking has been doing pretty well. She’s only had two fights in the UFC and she tends to fight differently every time. I’m not focused too much on here, I’m focusing on what I’m going to do. I think her game plan is to keep it standing and not go to the ground with me.”

Although Mazany believes she has the wrestling advantage to win the fight, she also has some added pressure in this one. This is the final fight of her contract and she knows she has to have a good performance to get a stoppage win.

“The pressure is always there. People get fired coming off wins and this is the last fight on my contract there is a possible chance that I could beat her ass and the UFC could say they aren’t interested,” Mazany said. “Anything can happen and the pressure is always there… Once they see what I can do against Shanna Young on April 30 I will get a good deal.”

With Mazany knowing she needs a good performance to get a new deal, she says she has been working on getting the finish on the ground. After spending months doing that, she believes she will get the stoppage win against Shanna Young to return to the win column and get a new deal.

“I’m definitely going for the finish. I’ve been working a lot more on getting to spots where I can get the finish so it’s not just getting her down and holding her, which works. But, I’m looking for more spots to get a submission and all that stuff. I’m ready for anything though,” Mazany concluded.

Do you think Gina Mazany will beat Shanna Young?

