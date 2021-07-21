Gilbert Burns reiterates callouts to Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns reiterated his callouts to divisional rivals Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

Earlier this month at UFC 264, Burns defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision, and then used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out Edwards, Masvidal, and Diaz. It’s been a few weeks since then and we haven’t heard any of these other fighters say they will accept Burns’ callout. That’s why “Durinho” took to his social media on Wednesday and once again called out Edwards, Masvidal, and Diaz for an upcoming fight.

What time is it in the England now ? Someone is too quiet!

Looks like he don’t want no smoke I don’t blame him! Good lucky waiting! Let’s see if Jorge wants!

Burns: What’s up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November?

Burns: Jorge?

Burns: Leon?

Burns: And where you at @NateDiaz209 talk all that sh*t. Say something now!

They say that the squeaky wheel often gets the grease, so it’s smart for Burns to keep his name in the media and call out as many names as he can in order to land another big fight his next time out. Earlier this year at UFC 258, Burns lost via TKO to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a failed big to become the promotion’s 170lbs champion. But he has said since then that he is confident he can do whatever he needs to do in order to get back to the top of the division and land another title shot against Usman or whoever is holding the belt at the time. Coming off of a big win over Thompson, another win over Edwards, Masvidal or Diaz could very well earn Burns the title fight rematch that he craves.

Who do you want to see Gilbert Burns fight next after beating Stephen Thompson at UFC 264?