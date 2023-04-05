Gilbert Burns calls for opportunity to slap Brock Lesnar after WWE-UFC merger made official: “He cannot push DC like that”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is ready to get revenge for Daniel Cormier.

‘Durinho’ is slated to return this weekend at UFC 287 against Jorge Masvidal. The bout will be the Brazilian’s first since January when he submitted Neil Magny. Meanwhile, ‘Gamebred’ enters the contest riding a three-fight losing streak with losses to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Both men have stated their hopes to secure a title shot ahead of their return on Saturday. However, it seems that the Brazilian now has another fight in mind, and it’s not a title shot. Instead, it’s a heavyweight clash with Brock Lesnar, as Burns stated at UFC 287 media day earlier today.

There, Gilbert Burns stated he wanted to slap the former UFC champion due to his altercation with Daniel Cormier. After ‘DC’ picked up a knockout win over Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226, Lesnar entered the cage. There, he cut a promo bashing both men and wound up pushing Cormier.

The hyped heavyweight title clash didn’t wind up happening, which means Cormier never got the chance to return the shove. At UFC 287 media day, Burns called for his chance to avenge the commentator and slap Lesnar. The Brazilian’s comments come just days after the UFC and WWE announced their plans to merge, as the latter was purchased by Endeavor.

Gilbert Burns discusses his desire to slap Brock Lesnar

“That would be nice, I think both are huge companies. They can help each other build a better market for each one.” Gilbert Burns stated at UFC 287 media day. “I think we can learn a lot from the WWE and vice versa. There’s also a good opportunity to slap Brock Lesnar in the face right? It’s a good opportunity. [laughs].”

He continued, “No, I’ve never met him, he’s lucky I’ve never met him. But, I want to slap him. He cannot push DC like that when he came all the way here in the octagon. I want to slap him in the face.”

