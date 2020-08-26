Luke Rockhold warns rivals ahead of comeback: “I’m still the best motherf**ker” in the gym

Former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold believes he still has what it takes to hang with the top fighters in his weight division.

Rockhold has not fought since a 2019 knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in the light heavyweight division. After that loss, he gave reason to believe he might end up retiring, but he recently announced his intention to fight again.

As he prepares to make his return, which is expected to go down at middleweight, Rockhold is confident that he can hang with anybody that he steps into the Octagon with.

“I feel being healthy and with a clear mind with nothing on my shoulders, I’m a problem for every one of these guys,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting this recently.

“I’m not done. I don’t feel like I’m done,” Rockhold added. “I feel like I have a lot more in me. I enjoy fighting. When I’m in the gym, I’m still the best motherf**ker there.

“It’s about fighting, stepping into that cage with a clear head and healthy body and taking out whoever’s in front of me.”

Rockhold believes that his return to the Octagon will not only bring some excitement back to his own life, but back to the middleweight division, which he believes is in need of a little boost.

“The world’s f**king boring,” Rockhold said. “I need some more excitement. Kind of really comes down to that. Options are limited and I do miss fighting.

“Fighting is a part of me, and I still have a lot left in me, and the world’s f**king boring and I need something more,” Rockhold added.

“Everything’s coming back together. It’s motivating seeing the current climate of what’s going on out there. I think it needs a little push, it needs some excitement itself.”

At present it’s not clear who Luke Rockhold will fight in his return to the cage, but there is certainly no shortage of exciting options available in terms of matchups.

How do you think he’ll perform in his return to the middleweight division?