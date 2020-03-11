Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer betting odds released

The sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for the upcoming women’s featherweight title fight at UFC 250 between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

The UFC officially announced last week that Nunes will defend her featherweight belt for the first time against Spencer at UFC 250, taking place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The bout will serve as the co-main event to the headlining bout between UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and Brazilian legend Jose Aldo.

With the Nunes vs. Spencer bout now being official, the sportsbooks have released the odds for the bout. BetOnline revealed the following opening odds for the Nunes vs. Spencer title fight (via BestFightOdds.com).

UFC 250 Betting Odds

Amanda Nunes -400

Felicia Spencer +300

Nunes opened as a -400 betting favorite, meaning a $400 bet would win you $100. Spencer opened as a +300 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $300.

We all knew the sportsbooks would open Nunes as the favorite, but we just weren’t sure by how much. They eventually settled on her as a 4-to-1 favorite, which makes sense. Nunes is both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion in the women’s divisions, and is coming off of 10 straight wins.

Since winning the featherweight belt from Cris Cyborg in December 2018, Nunes has added two successful bantamweight title defenses against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. She will now look to defend the featherweight belt for the first time in her career when she takes on Spencer.

Spencer earned a title shot by defeating Zarah Fairn in impressive fashion at UFC Norfolk. The title shot came down to Spencer and Megan Anderson, and the UFC decided that Spencer was more worthy. Spencer is 2-1 overall in the UFC with a loss to Cyborg in her highest-profile fight to date but is getting a massive opportunity here to win the belt. If she can defeat Nunes she will emerge as the top featherweight fighter in the UFC.

Who is your money on in the Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer title fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/11/2020.