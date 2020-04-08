Frankie Edgar willing to replace Jose Aldo against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250

Frankie Edgar is the latest UFC fighter to call out Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo is scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo on May 9 at a location to be announced. The scrap is set to headline UFC 250, which was expected to go down in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but the venue was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the event expected to be stateside, it is currently unknown if Jose Aldo will be able to get to America for the event. So, Frankie Edgar has put his name in the hat as a potential replacement opponent to fight for the title.

Hey @HenryCejudo if Aldo can't make it to the show you know I’m game. I ain’t bending any knees but I might put my foot in your ass. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 8, 2020

Frankie Edgar was expected to make his bantamweight debut at UFC Raleigh against Cory Sandhagen. But, the former UFC lightweight champion took a short-notice scrap against Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Busan, where he lost by TKO in the first round. Before the loss to Zombie, Edgar had dropped a decision to Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

Edgar has been hinting at a move to bantamweight for years now. It appears he is now ready to have his next fight at 135-pounds. Although Edgar is a big name, the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Dominick Cruz have also called out Cejudo if Aldo can’t fight on May 9.

Henry Cejduo, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he knocked out T.J. Dillashaw to defend his flyweight belt for the first time.

Would you be interested in seeing Frankie Edgar replace Jose Aldo against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 if the Brazilian can’t fight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.