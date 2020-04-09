Joe Rogan praises “monster” Justin Gaethje ahead of Tony Ferguson fight

Joe Rogan has nothing but praise for Justin Gaethje ahead of his UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje will be stepping up on short notice against Ferguson for the interim lightweight title. For Rogan, he knows “The Highlight” could pose some problems for Ferguson given his insane power and knockout ability.

“Justin Gaethje’s a monster. He’s a monster. He’s a terrifying individual. He is, I mean, in a sport that’s violent, it’s an inherently violent sport, he stands out, as the most violent,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “I mean, you watch his knockout of Edson Barboza, you watch how that motherf****r attacks people. There’s a reckless abandon to his calculated wildness. It’s terrifying. He’s something special and he’s better all the time.

“The question is, how much has he been training? He’s taking a fight on very short notice,” he continued. “He’s taking the fight on essentially two weeks’ notice.”

Joe Rogan believes Justin Gaethje could do what Nate Diaz did back at UFC 196, where he stepped up on short notice and beat Conor McGregor to shock the world.

The UFC commentator says Gaethje has a legitimate chance to win this fight but it all depends on how conditioned “The Highlight“ is. For Rogan, he speculates Gaethje has been training this entire time as he knew Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov weren’t going to fight.

“For Justin Gaethje, it really depends entirely on how much time he’s been spending in the gym. Now, he’s a man with a plan, right? He’s trying to be the UFC lightweight champion, so he’s probably not getting too out of shape,” Rogan explained. “And, he probably knew that in this case there is a potential that one of those guys could drop out because they’ve already made that fight four f*****g times and it fell apart. So this is the fifth time it’s fallen apart. Which is nuts. So it might be that Justin Gaethje knew that this was a possibility that he could be called in as a replacement. He might be in full camp mode. We really don’t know. We’d have to talk to him.”

It is no doubt a fascinating fight that goes down in 10 days on Tribal Land in California.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.