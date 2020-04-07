Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik added to UFC 249

A heavyweight bout between top contenders Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is the latest addition to the revamped UFC 249 card.

Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik was originally set to take place at UFC Columbus in the main event before that card was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both men have been campaigning to appear on the new UFC 249 card and it appears they will now get their wish. According to Rozestruik, the fight will indeed take place at UFC 249. It won’t be for the interim heavyweight belt like Rozenstruik suggested, but it has been booked nonetheless.

On Monday, Rozenstruik confirmed the Ngannou fight via Twitter. Check it out below.

I’m happy to announce that I’ll fight @Francis_Ngannou on April 18 at #UFC249. Further details will be announced shortly!

It’s worth noting that UFC 249 still has no set location but there are rumors it could take place on the west coast of the United States. However, as crazy as holding an event during a global pandemic sounds, it sounds more and more likely that UC 249 will go down according to plan on April 18 at this mystery location. And if it does, Rozenstruik and Ngannou will be a part of the event, bringing some more firepower to a card that desperately needs it.

The main event of UFC 249 is set to be a five-round interim lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, which the UFC made official on Monday. Also revealed for the card is a heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro, which was supposed to take place at UFC Columbus as well. Expect more and more fights planned for the event to start trickling out as the UFC makes the event official despite all odds against it.

