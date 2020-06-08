Francis Ngannou reacts to news of long-awaited Cormier vs. Miocic trilogy

Francis Ngannou has reacted to confirmation of the long-awaited trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Cormier hasn’t fought since he faced Miocic at UFC 241 in August 2019. Cormier delivered a strong performance until the body shots administered by Miocic eventually caught up with him. He lost the fight by TKO in the fourth round and subsequently lost his heavyweight crown.

In their first fight in 2018, Cormier shocked fans by knocking out Miocic in the first round and sealing the victory. Now, the fighters will get the opportunity to fight for a third and final time.

Francis Ngannou is waiting on the sidelines for his next Octagon appearance. Last month, the Cameroonian fighter faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. In typical Ngannou style, he knocked out his opponent in just 20 seconds. Jon Jones has shown his eagerness to fight Ngannou next, but disputes with the UFC have put an end to the possible matchup.

Nevertheless, Ngannou reacted to the heavyweight title clash between Miocic and Cormier on Twitter.

It’s been almost a year now so stop fighting on social media and sign the contract on your desks and let’s move on #UNCROWNEDCHAMP https://t.co/CqlvgUA0ez — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 8, 2020

Ngannou is keen to get things moving in the heavyweight division so he can get another heavyweight title shot. Ngannou previously faced Miocic in 2018 and lost by unanimous decision.

If Miocic beats Cormier, then “The Predator” will get the opportunity to face the champion and avenge his first loss. Meanwhile, Cormier plans to retire post fight. If he wins the title, Ngannou will likely be involved in a fight for the vacant belt.