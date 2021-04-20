Former UFC champion Robbie Lawler is ready to return, not “picky” about next opponent

Former UFC champion Robbie Lawler says he is ready to return to the Octagon, and he says he will not “picky” about who his next opponent is.

Lawler hasn’t fought since last summer when he dropped a unanimous decision to Neil Magny. “Ruthless” has actually lost his last four fights and five of his last six, which is a far cry from the championship form he displayed back in 2014 to 2016. Despite being on a losing skid, however, Lawler is not thinking about retirement anytime soon. In fact, the team Sanford MMA product says he is excited to return to the Octagon in short order.

“I feel good. Life’s good, training is going good right now. I’m waiting for a fight. Just talking to my manager Dave (Martin), and we’ll see where we can go from there,” Lawler told MMAjunkie.com, adding that he is not picky about who he steps into the cage with.

Most recently, we saw UFC welterweight contender Daniel Rodriguez call out Lawler for what he believes would be a banger of a fight. Considering he is now 39 years old and has seen better days, that would not be an easy fight for Lawler by any means. But whether it’s Rodriguez or some other savage looking to break into the UFC’s top-15 at welterweight, Lawler says it’s all the same. For someone who has been fighting professionally for over 20 years, it’s old hat, and he doesn’t care who he steps into the cage with.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. A fight’s a fight. You do the best you can. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” Lawler said. “There’s no such thing as pressure really. It’s just what we do. Sometimes you compete a little bit better, sometimes you don’t. But no pressure.”

