Ben Askren reveals Nate Robinson reached out to him following KO loss to Jake Paul

Former MMA fighter-turned-boxer Ben Askren revealed that former NBA star Nate Robinson reached out to him following his KO loss to Jake Paul.

Robinson, of course, was knocked out by Paul last November in Paul’s second professional boxing match. Robinson became a bit of an Internet meme following that loss, which was a devastating second-round KO, something that Askren himself is facing now that he’s been knocked out by Paul, too, having been finished by “The Problem Child” this past weekend.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Askren revealed that Robinson reached out to him the morning after getting sparked by Paul in Atlanta, and he gave him some friendly advice.

.@BenAskren told @ArielHelwani that Nate Robinson reached out to him after his loss to Jake Paul📱 pic.twitter.com/1dnftzBmUF — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 20, 2021

“Nate Robinson actually reached out to me. I don’t want to say I’ve talked sh*t on him, but I said Jake Paul has been in there with two not-very-good boxers so we don’t actually know a lot about him. Man, give me a lot of respect for Nate Robinson. I never really specifically said anything negative about him, I just said Paul has been in there with two guys who’ve never boxed before,” Askren said.

“Yeah, (so Nate reached out) Sunday morning or something. He said something like, ‘Yeah, I understand how bad it sucks, and the public will forget about it.’ I don’t know if I agree with him on that one, because I’ve been getting the Masvidal knee gif for two years. So the public doesn’t really forget. (He also said) ‘Hey, as long as you have good people around you, your life’s going to go on.’ To that part, I agree with him. I keep telling you, I love what I do for a living. I love my wife and I have some awesome kids and we had a great day yesterday, so yeah, life does go on.”

What do you think about the advice that Nate Robinson gave to Ben Askren?