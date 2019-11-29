Firas Zahabi explains what it will take for Georges St-Pierre to fight again

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is currently retired, but according to his long-time head coach Firas Zahabi, another fight is possible.

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, Zahabi explained that St-Pierre is still training regularly.

“All the time,” Zahabi told Rogan when asked if St-Pierre still trains (via MMA Fighting). “He’s a machine. Dude, I’m telling you, if Usman or Colby gets injured . . . I don’t want to talk for Georges but man, he can kill anybody. He can kill anybody this man. He’s the world’s greatest martial artist. He’s a monster. I was just training with him Saturday.

“He loves to train. Saturday he trained, he finished all his rounds, and then he coached some blue belts and purple belts, just kind of hanging out with them, talking technique. The guy loves this stuff.”

Given that St-Pierre is keeping himself in top form in the gym, Zahabi believes another fight is possible. It’ll just have to be the right fight

“It has to be, in my opinion – I don’t want to talk for him, but I think the thing that’s going to motivate him is a megafight,” Zahabi said of Georges St-Pierre. “He doesn’t want to be champion again and fight every three-four months. That’s done. It’s not gonna happen no more. But one megafight. Invite him back for a megafight and see if you could entice him because he’s a competitor. He’s still training, he’s still ripped, shredded, fighting. He can do five rounds. Maybe he can’t do five rounds right away but he [only] needs a few weeks and then he’s doing five rounds. He’s close to being there. He can get in fight shape. He’s just a monster.”

According to Zahabi, a 165-pound showdown with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could be just the ticket to get St-Pierre back into the Octagon.

“165. Khabib,” Zahabi said.

